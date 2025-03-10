Police arrest three men possessing guns in Delta

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have arrested three suspected gun runners and recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition in two separate operations conducted along major highways in the state.

As gathered, operatives attached to the Dragon 14 team intercepted a blue Toyota Camry with number plate PHC 257 NT along the Warri/Benin Road near Western Delta University, Oghara.

The driver, a 55 years old native of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Peter James, was subjected to a routine stop-and-search operation.

Upon inspection, officers noticed that the trunk of the vehicle, popularly known as appeared unusually small, raising suspicions of possible modifications.

A thorough search revealed that the car’s seats had been altered to conceal three AK-47 rifles, 2,080 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and 1,040 rounds of 51mm ammunition loaded in four boxes.

The exhibits were promptly recovered, and the suspect was taken into custody. Investigations into the source and destination of the firearms are ongoing.

According to a statement by the Delta Police Spokesperson, Bright Edafe, in a related development, operatives from the Dragon Patrol Team 02 intercepted a navy blue Sharon space bus with registration number DKA 408 LM along the Asaba/Benin Expressway near the National Open University, Onicha-Ugbo.

The vehicle was driven by a 69 years old man from Lere LGA, Kaduna, Yahuza Magaji, , accompanied by a 17 years old also from Lere LGA, Abba San.

The suspects, who claimed to be traders transporting palm oil and garri, were subjected to a thorough search.

Officers discovered seven pump-action guns and five cartons containing 1,600 rounds of live cartridges concealed under the back seat of the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had purchased the arms in Onitsha and were transporting them to Kaduna.

According to Bright, both suspects are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Abaniwonda Olufemi, commended the operatives for their diligence and determination in uncovering the concealed firearms.

He urged other officers to emulate their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the state.

The spokesperson said, “The suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing. CP Abaniwonda Olufemi commended and appreciated the effort, and determination of the men for going the extra mile to detect the hidden firearms in the vehicle, he also encouraged and urged other officers of the command to emulate same.”

Bright reiterated the command’s resolve to tackle the illegal arms trade and other criminal activities in the region.