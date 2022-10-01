Police arrest three-man robbery gang terrorising residents in Lagos

The Lagos police command has arrested a three-man robbery gang alleged to specialised in dispossessing commuters of their belongings around Ikeja and other parts of the state.

it was learnt that they were arrested by policemen attached to the command during an operation around Omole Estate Phase 1 axis of the state.

The members of the robbery gang under detention were identified as 48-year-old Abiodun Bamidele, 45years old Olumide Faleye, and a female, 49-year-old Toyin Adekoya.

Also, the command has impounded their Toyota Camry car with number plate KSF 608 GH, which they were said to often allegedly use to disguise as driver and passengers for unsuspecting passengers in the state.

The Spokesperson, Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the suspected robbers’ arrest through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Hundeyin added that they were arrested at about 1030 hrs in their vehicle while trying to dispossess another passenger with false discussion on some United State dollars purportedly kept in the vehicle boot.

According to him, during investigations conducted by the command, it was revealed that the gang had started the crime in January 2022 and the suspects have since been arraigned before court for prosecution.

