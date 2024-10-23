Police Arrest three Lagos youths for possessing Human Tongues

The Lagos State police command has arrested three youths allegedly found in possession of human tongues in Lagos.



The three suspects arrested were Isah Amohullahi (30) Abubakar Isah (32), and Gbolahan Temidayo (30).



Through a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, Ben Hundeyin, yesterday, he stated that Amohullahi and Isah were apprehended in a taxi around Otedola bridge along the Lagos Ibadan expressway during a routine stop-and-search operation on October 15.



He also disclosed that interrogations conducted on both men revealed their connection to Temidayo, an accomplice who sells body parts at Oyingbo Market.



“During questioning, the suspects led us to Temidayo, who confessed to trading human body parts,” he said.



Hundeyin noted that further investigations are ongoing at the Command headquarters to determine their culpability, adding that they will be prosecuted if found guilty.