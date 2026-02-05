Police arrests man possessing four human heads in Ogun

The Police have arrested a man, Gafaru Rasaki, for being in possession of four human heads as well as exhuming bodies from a cemetery in Ogun State.

The state’s Police command held that Rasaki was nabbed in possession of the items by it’s officials,. adding that he exhumed them from the cemetery and would face the wrath of the law for the unlawful act.

The security agency disclosed that operatives at the Shakura Division, on the 21st of February, arrested the suspect, adding that he exhumed the items from a cemetery in Shagamu.

The command’s spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, on Thursday, said,“On the 21st of January, 2026, operatives of the Shakura Division arrested one Gafaru Rasaki in possession of four human heads.

“Upon interrogation and thorough investigation, it was revealed that the suspect unlawfully exhumed the human remains from a cemetery. This is an act amounting to disregard for corpses and a serious violation of the law,” Babaseyi said

“The exhibits had been secured and the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations,” he added.

The police spokesperson reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting public safety and warned that anyone involved in the desecration of human remains would face the full weight of the law.