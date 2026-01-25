Police arrest seven ondo workers over N20m theft

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested six individuals, including three employees accused of stealing goods worth ₦20 million from their workplace.

The employees, Oyineke Joseph, a storekeeper; Abioye Yusuf, a computer operator; and Abdulahi Quadri, were arrested alongside three others, Michael Njoku, Agu Monday, and Ikuwmehin Oloruntimileyin, who allegedly received the stolen goods.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, said the case was reported by the shop owner, Segun Ogunyomi, who alleged that his three workers had stolen from him between 2024 and 2025.

Jimoh, on Sunday, stated that the suspects committed the offence in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

He added that a driver, identified only as Ojewuyi, is also in custody in connection with the theft of assorted soft drinks, Trophy cans, and other canned beverages, with a total estimated value of ₦20.45 million.

“In a decisive crackdown on economic and financial crimes, the Ondo State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in connection with a conspiracy and theft case involving goods valued at ₦20.45 million,” the command said in a statement.

Jimoh added that during investigation, all suspects confessed to the crime and outlined the roles they played. They will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

The police spokesperson urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by promptly reporting suspicious activities.

He reiterated the command’s resolve to rid the state of criminal activities, stressing that offenders would face the full weight of the law.