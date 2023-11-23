Report on Interest
Police arrest seven NNPP members over Kano protest

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Commissioner, Kano Police Command, Husaini Gumel, has disclosed that no fewer than seven suspects linked to the demonstration against the Appeal Court verdict on 2023 gubernatorial poll have been arrested across the metropolis.

The protest started following the discrepancies discovered in the Certified True Copy of the Appeal Court judgment on the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Appellate court had earlier ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, won the poll but there were paragraphs in the same copy that affirmed Governor Abba-Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the election. Kano State Police Commissioner, Mr. Hussaini Gumel, revealed the details surrounding the arrests.

He stated, “We have succeeded in stopping the protesters and we have arrested seven of them. We have deployed armed policemen in the area; we have since commenced an intensive investigation and we will update you in due course.”
Gumel reassured the public of security measures put in place, urging residents to carry on with their lawful activities.

He stressed, “I am appealing to residents not to hesitate to report to the nearest security outfit any person or group of people engaging in any form of protest in and outside the metropolis for prompt action.”

The protests, led by disgruntled supporters of the NNPP, manifested in the streets of Kano. Their reaction was triggered by the appeal court’s judgement resulting in the removal of the governor, sparking dissent among supporters of the party.

The situation has remained tense in the state, prompting heightened vigilance from law enforcement and security agencies to forestall any further disruption.

This development has set the stage for a volatile political climate in Kano, with citizens eagerly awaiting further updates and potential implications resulting from the governor’s dismissal.

In the coming days, the focus will be on the response from political circles and the public as the aftermath of the court ruling continues to unfold, potentially reshaping the political landscape of Kano State.

