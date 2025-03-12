Police arrest protester for vandalizing Trump’s UK golf resort

One of the pro-Palestinian protesters, who stormed United States President, Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland has been arrested for vandalizing the £1 billion property.

The 33-year-old man was apprehended three days after the group, named “Palestine Action,” claimed responsibility for invading the 800-acre property and destroying its walls with graffiti inscriptions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, stated that “Enquiries remain ongoing to gather further evidence, interview additional witnesses, and determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Days after the attack, during a follow-up inspection, officers found that red spray paint had been used to deface the resort’s clubhouse, while the words “Gaza Is Not For Sale” were painted in three-meter-high letters on its lawn.

This attack on Trump’s resort was believed to be in response to his comments last month, in which he suggested the US could take over the Gaza Strip and “own it,” with Palestinians in the territory resettled elsewhere.

In a statement shared by the group on its social media handle a few days ago, it stated that Trump’s proposed plans for Gaza “constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

“Last night’s action comes as a direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza. Having laid out his plans to ‘clean out the whole thing’ and forcibly displace its population, the US President last week published an AI video advertising his plans for the Strip, which included himself and Netanyahu, shirtless, drinking at the ‘Trump Gaza’ resort,” the group said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. President is yet to publicly comment on the attack or issue a statement regarding the incident, despite growing calls for a response from various media organizations.