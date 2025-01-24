Police arrest Ogun varsity student for stabbing colleague

The Ogun Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old Olabisi Onabanjo University student, Koya Ayodeji, for allegedly stabbing a fellow student, Ayobami Ajayi, over noise pollution inside their hostel.

According to eyewitnesses, the conflict arose when Ayodeji, who was alleged to have acted erratically after an intake of drugs, confronted Ajayi, a 21-year-old 300-Level Mass Communication student, about the noise oozing out from his room.

The confrontation escalated, leading to Ayodeji allegedly picking up a knife and stabbing Ajayi in the lower abdomen.

The Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola confirmed this in a statement.

She said “A case of attempted murder occurred at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, on January 21, 2025. It stemmed from a dispute over noise disturbances in a dormitory room. Ayodeji was under the influence of hard drugs at the time of the attack. He has since been arrested, and the Divisional Police Officer has requested a toxicology screening to confirm his condition.”

Ajayi was rushed to the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, where his condition is reported as stable.

The police have since visited the crime scene and recovered a blood-stained knife as evidence.

“The Divisional Crime Branch has visited the crime scene, recovering a blood-stained knife, which has been marked as evidence. Investigations are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more details emerge,” Odutola added.