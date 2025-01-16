Police arrest Ogun varsity guard after attempting to rape minor

The Ogun Police Command has apprehended a Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) security guard, Damilola Otegba, for attempting to rape a six-year-old child in the state.

As gathered, the 44 years old suspect allegedly abandoned his duty post inside the school premises with the intention of carrying out the act with the child.

The arrest was confirmed through a statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola who said that the mother of the victim, a food vendor in Abeokuta, reported the incident to the police.

The PPRO said, “On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, around 10:10 p.m., Sherifat Bakare, a food vendor living on Araromi Ajebo Road near the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, reported to the police after receiving a disturbing call from her brother, Seyi Bakare. Seyi had been left in charge of her shop on the FUNAAB campus, where he was also looking after her daughter.”

The police spokesperson disclosed that during interrogation, Seyi revealed that the six years old girl returned to the shop, visibly terrified, prompting him to probe reasons for her expression.

She added that the interrogation by the uncle exposed the 44 years old security guard’s secret, particularly how he had attempted to rape the child.

“He allegedly undressed by exposing himself, forced his manhood into her to perform inappropriate acts, and rhen took her to a corner and laud behind her,”

“The victim emphasised that as she resisted his advances, an unknown FUNAAB female student, who was unaware of what was going on, entered the area.”

“On seeing the untoward situation, she questioned the man about his actions with the girl. This led to the chief security officer of FUNAAB being informed.”

CSP Odutola noted that the child was taken to the university clinic for a medical checkup, and the FUNAAB Harmony Divisional Police Officer is currently awaiting the medical report.

The suspect, Damilola Otegba, has been detained and is scheduled to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Eleweran for further investigation.