Police arrest officer for assisting Okoya’s son abuse Naira

The Lagos Police Command has arrested an officer accused of assisting Olamide, son of popular industrialist Razaq Okoya, in violating currency regulations by spraying naira notes at an event.

Arrests of the policeman came hours after he was filmed assisting Olamide, who was throwing bundles of naira notes into the air at a Lagos party, retrieve the currencies and handed them back to him.

The act, captured on video promoting Olamide’s new song, ‘Credit Alert’ sparked outrage on different social media platforms, leading to swift arrest of the law enforcement officer in the state.

Confirming the policeman’s arrest on Friday Lagos Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that conducts of the officer was against the image of the law enforcement agency.

He said “The officer involved has been identified and taken into custody. An investigation is underway to determine the extent of his involvement in the abuse of the naira.”

Hundeyin reiterated that the Central Bank of Nigeria Act criminalizes the spraying or misuse of the currency, adding that the police are committed to upholding the law.

“Such behavior undermines the dignity of the naira and is unacceptable. The officer will face appropriate disciplinary measures if found culpable,” he added.

The Lagos Police Command also issued a warning to members of the public, urging them to respect the naira and avoid engaging in similar violations.