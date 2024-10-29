Police arrest notorious thug,14 others terrorizing Kano communities

The Kano Police Command has arrested a notorious thug, Inuwa Zakari, popularly called Gandura, for allegedly terrorizing communities across the state.



Also arrested by the enforcement agency during the clearance operation were 14 other thugs allegedly working in hand with Gandura in the state.



As gathered, Gandura, a long-sought individual on the agency’s most wanted list, allegedly conspired with his accomplice to torture and mutilate a community vigilante commander.



The assailant, as identified by the command, also vandalized a police officer’s vehicle in the course of his notorious activities.



The Public Relations Officer, Kano Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed the arrest yesterday through a statement made available to newsmen.



According to Kiyawa, the suspect’s arrest is part of the agency’s effort to eradicate thuggery and ensure peace across the state.



While emphasizing the state’s zero-tolerance policy towards thuggery activities, he confirmed that the suspects will face prosecution pending further investigation.



Kiyawa said, “The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Inuwa Zakari, ‘m’, popularly known as “Gundura”, 24 years old, who is on the Command’s list of notorious criminals terrorizing the State Metropolis. An additional fourteen (14) other criminals were arrested during clearance operations conducted between the 25th and 27th of October, 2024″



“Gundura was identified as the assailant who conspired with some others, attacked a Vigilante Commander, inflicted life-threatening injury on him by cutting his hand, and also damaged a police vehicle in a separate incident”



“The arrest follows the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Salman Dogo Garba to all the Tactical Commanders to launch aggressive operations on thuggery activities, ensure round-the-clock visibility patrols, and also widen the scope of Intelligence gathering”



“The diligent efforts of the Command send a clear message that thuggery and other violent criminal activities will not be tolerated in the State. Members of the public should note that our commitment to maintaining law and order remains unwavering, and the Police will continue to work tirelessly to safeguard and protect all residents from such threats”



“The suspects are currently undergoing discreet investigation at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), after which they will be charged to court to face the full wrath of the law”



“Finally, the Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of Kano State for their continued support, cooperation, and prayers. He further urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers, 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926”.