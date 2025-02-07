Police arrest nine youths linked to Anambra lawmaker’s murder

The Anambra Police Command has arrested nine suspects linked to the abduction and murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, who was abducted on December 24, 2024, in Onitsha, and his lifeless body was found on February 6, 2025, at the Second Niger Bridge.

Commissioner of Police Nnaghe Obono Itam announced the arrests during a press briefing, revealing that the suspects were apprehended in a joint operation with the Anambra Vigilante Group.

Two pump action guns were recovered, and one suspect was injured during a gun duel. Among the arrested is Peter Sunday, 20, described as the most notorious, with a chest tattoo reading “No peace 4 d Government.”

Itam also noted the arrest of Chidiebere Nwosu, a kidnap suspect in Nnewi, and the neutralization of over 100 criminals in recent operations.

He said “The Command Operatives have also successfully arrested one Chidiebere Nwosu, a kidnap suspect in Uruagu, Nnewi and neutralised some of his gang members that were involved in the attack of Police personnel attached to the Rapid Response Squad after a successful arrest on 3rd October 2024.”

“We have also neutralised more than one hundred (100) notorious criminals and successfully destroyed many criminal camps in Ufuma, Eziowelle, Achalla, Ogbaru and many other places in the State.”

He thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, and residents for their support, vowing to uphold security in the state.