Police arrest Nigerian caregiver over assault in Canada

By Felix Kuyinu

The Police in Canada have arrested a Nigerian caregiver, Oghenemaro Ejerua, over accusations of assault on vulnerable adults.

Erejua was initially declared wanted over the allegations after which he was nabbed at his hideout by operatives of Toronto Police services.

The security agency noted that the suspect assaulted the alleged victims while being a caregiver at Sibley Avenue and Dentonia Park Avenue.

In a released statement after apprehending the 38-year-old yesterday, the police dislodged that  Ejerua was employed by the management of the facility to look after the adults and worked from November 1 through 30th, 2025, and committed the alleged offence in the duration.

”On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at approximately 9am, police responded to a call for an assault in the Sibley Avenue and Dentonia Park Avenue area,” the statement reads in extract.

”It is alleged that the suspect was employed as a caregiver at a group home for vulnerable adults between 1 and 30, 2025. During this period, the accrued committed a series of assaults on the residents of the home,” it added.

The police added that he is facing a seven-count of Assault. It added, ”He was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice for prosecution.

