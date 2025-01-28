Police arrest man for cutting off wife’s wrist in Enugu

The Enugu Police Command has arrested a 33 years old man, Sunday Echege, for allegedly severing his wife’s left wrist over suspicions of infidelity.

The incident occurred at Ibagwa-Agu Farm Settlement in the Ibagwa-Ani community, Nsukka Local Government Area.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the arrest was carried out by operatives attached to the Okpuje Division, with the assistance of law-abiding members of the community.

The machete used in the crime was also recovered from the suspect.

The PPRO said, “The Enugu State Police Command, through its operatives attached to Okpuje Division, on January 26, 2025, arrested one Sunday Echege, a 33-year-old male resident of Ibagwa-Agu Farm Settlement in Ibagwa-Ani community, Nsukka LGA, for severing the left wrist of his wife, Chinonso Echege. The arrest was made possible with the assistance of law-abiding members of the community, and the machete used in committing the crime was recovered from the suspect.”

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that Sunday Echege confessed to the act, claiming he was driven by suspicions that his wife, Chinonso Echege, was involved in extramarital affairs.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to ensure a thorough and timely investigation, followed by the prosecution of the suspect.

CP Uzuegbu also urged couples to resolve their differences through love, understanding, and legal means, rather than resorting to violent acts.

“The Command reiterates its commitment to protecting the lives and property of all citizens and will not tolerate any form of criminality, including domestic violence,” SP Ndukwe stated.

He further encouraged members of the public to report suspicious activities to the police and seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention, while the suspect is in police custody awaiting arraignment upon the conclusion of investigations.

The police have assured the public that justice will be served, while urging couples to embrace dialogue and legal avenues in resolving disputes.

The suspect, Sunday Echege, is expected to face the full wrath of the law as investigations continue.