Police arrest Kwara young man for 16 mattresses theft

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a suspect, Habeeb Sheu, over his alleged involvement in a series of burglaries in which 16 mattresses were stolen from residential properties across the state.

As learnt, one of the properties targeted by Sheu belongs to an Abuja-based individual who had entrusted the care of the house to his younger brother, a friend of the suspect.

The crime came to light when a relative, Abdulrahman, visited the house for a routine check and found it had been broken into, with several household items missing, including eight orthopaedic mattresses.

Alarmed by the discovery, Abdulrahman and other family members immediately contacted the police, prompting an investigation into the break-in.

This investigation led operatives to Sheu, who was arrested at his residence in the Sango area of Ilorin.

Confirming the arrest on Friday, the spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Adeyemi, said a search of the suspect’s home led to the recovery of all 16 stolen mattresses.

“Six of the mattresses recovered from the suspect’s home were confirmed to be the stolen orthopaedic ones, while the remaining ten were of mixed types,” she said.

Further investigation revealed that Sheu had stolen the house key from his unsuspecting friend—the property caretaker—and used it to gain access without force.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to being involved in multiple burglaries, focusing primarily on stealing mattresses and reselling them.

The suspect, meanwhile, remains in police custody as investigations continue, with efforts underway to identify any accomplices and recover additional stolen items.