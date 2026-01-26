Police arrest Kebbi man over N5.2m job scam

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested man identified as Hamza Sama for allegedly defrauding over 175 job seekers of ₦5.2 million by falsely promising government-backed school feeding employment.

Sama, a resident of the KCC area of Birnin Kebbi, allegedly falsely represented himself as having the authority to facilitate employment placements in various primary and secondary schools purportedly approved by the Kebbi State Government.

According to report, the victims, identified as Shafa’atu, Yusuf Yahaya (alias Baban Zaria), Hussai Sani, Ubaida Abubakar, among others, were reportedly deceived into paying ₦30,000 each, which the suspect described as “processing fees.”

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, disclosed that the suspect fraudulently obtained a total sum of ₦5.2 million from the victims through deliberate misrepresentation.

He noted that investigations revealed no such employment opportunities existed and that the suspect was not authorised by any government agency to recruit or process jobs on its behalf.

Usman added that the suspect is currently in police custody, while investigations are ongoing with a view to charging him to court upon completion of the probe.

The Kebbi State Police Command warned members of the public to remain vigilant and cautious of individuals who exploit the desperation of job seekers through fraudulent employment schemes, assuring residents of its commitment to intelligence-led policing and the prosecution of offenders in accordance with the law.