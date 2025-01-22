Police arrest Imo businesswoman for assaulting 13yrs old salesgirl 

Imo State Police Command has arrested Edith Nwachukwu, a businesswoman for allegedly assaulting her 13-year-old sales girl, Kelechi Ejieke after being accused of theft in the Owerri Relief Market.

As gathered, Nwachukwu, a 35 years old woman, was apprehended by the law enforcement agency after the minor was rescued by her co-traders while being assaulted inside the market.

According to the founder of Stand for Humanity Foundation, Chidiebube Okeoma who aided the suspects arrest, disclosed that the businesswoman accused the minor of stealing from her purse.

The human rights activist on Wednesday, stated that he and some traders who were present during the incident alerted the enforcement agency to arrest Nwachukwu.

He said that the traders during the assault, intervened and forcefully freed the child from the businesswoman, who had already injured her and was reportedly ordering an additional ten canes.

Okeoma said, “Men of the Owerri Urban Divisional Police headquarters have arrested the woman and the minor was rescued. The child was taken to a hospital in Owerri as the injury was severe. The suspect was detained”

” When I was informed, I quickly alerted the DPO. Thanks to some traders who rescued the minor and also involved the police. At the police station, the woman later pleaded for mercy and said her house helped steal her money, an allegation the girl denied. “She said she was angry; that was why she battered the minor. The girl said she is from Amaeke Adam in Abia state”

” Our organization, Stand For Humanity Foundation, is interested in this matter and we will ensure justice is served to further it serves as a deterrent to people who dehumanize children. Child battering is a crime. We will continue to push until people stop it.”

Also confirming the arrest, the spokesperson to the state command, Henry Okoye, noted that the Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma, maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward child abuse and all forms of criminal activity.

Okoye further revealed that the state police have launched an investigation into the incident.