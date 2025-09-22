Police arrest four robbers terrorizing Abuja communities

As part of efforts to curb rising criminal activities in Abuja, operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested four suspected armed robbers believed to be members of a notorious gang terrorising residents in the area.

The suspects, Ibrahim Shaibu, Yusuf Salihu, Awulu Nuhu, and Usman Yerima, were apprehended after weeks of intelligence operations led by officers attached to the Scorpion Squad.

FCT Police spokesperson Adeh Josephine confirmed that the suspects had been on their radar for some time, following a string of brazen attacks that left victims traumatised and, in some cases, resulted in tragic loss of life.





According to Josephine, the men, known for targeting private homes and commercial establishments, were tracked down between September 3 and September 19 during raids conducted in Kagini, Abuja, and neighbouring Madalla, Niger State.

She added that during interrogation, the suspects admitted to taking part in multiple violent crimes across Abuja communities.

Among the crimes linked to them was the invasion of Volcano Peak Court Hotel in Gwarinpa, where valuables were stolen, and the alleged killing of popular disc jockey Bashir Dauda, widely known as DJ Bash.

“The evidence gathered, including CCTV footage, leaves no doubt about their involvement in the Gwarinpa and Dawaki robberies. Their confessions have also provided leads on other accomplices who remain at large,” Josephine explained.

According to Josephine on Monday, weapons and stolen property were recovered from the suspects during the raid.

Items retrieved included two English-made pistols, 49 rounds of live ammunition, a grey 2012 Toyota Corolla, and 10 Android phones suspected to have been snatched from victims.

Reacting to the development, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, praised the operatives, particularly the Scorpion Squad, for what he described as their “dedication and resilience.”

He reassured residents that law enforcement agencies remain determined to dismantle criminal networks threatening public safety.

“We will not relent until every suspect connected to this syndicate is arrested and prosecuted,” the commissioner said.

“Residents are encouraged to stay alert and report suspicious activity. Without community support, policing becomes much harder.”