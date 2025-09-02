Police arrest four kidnappers in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command has arrested four suspected members of a kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate said to be terrorising parts of the state.

The suspects were Chigozie Igboekwu (31), Odumegwu Chibuike (23), Jonah Awudu (40), and Okechukwu Nwari (33).

After their arrest, the law enforcement officers also recovered two pump-action guns and nine live cartridges from the suspects.

They were picked up by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in the early hours of Monday in the Amansea area of Awka.

The command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Tuesday, said the arrest followed an investigation into a kidnapping incident reported at B Division, Awka, and later transferred to the RRS unit on August 14, 2025.

Ikenga said the suspects confessed to abducting two victims at Amansea on August 12, at about 7 pm, and detaining them for two days in a forest in Ugwuoba, Enugu State, before collecting a ₦5 million ransom from the victims’ families.

“The victims were released after the ransom was paid. Based on credible intelligence, the operatives moved in and apprehended the suspects. During interrogation, they all voluntarily confessed to the crime,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, commended the operatives for what he described as “a well-coordinated and swift operation.”

He assured residents of the state that the command remained committed to “flushing out criminal elements and ensuring the safety of all communities.”

“The arrested suspects are currently in custody and will be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation. Manhunt for other fleeing gang members is ongoing,” the statement added.

The police also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or individuals to the nearest security agency.