Police arrest four bandits, recover 208 cows in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested four bandits, identified as Isiya Halliru, Nasiru Bature, Bello Hamza, and Hassan Iliyasu over alleged castle raiding and as well recovered 208 animals from the suspects.

It was learnt that bandits were apprehended with 170 cows and 38 sheep suspected to be rustled animals by the personnel of the law enforcement agency after their operations in Kankara and its environs.

The Katsina Police Command spokesman, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development in a statement made available to The Guild, disclosed that the suspects’ arrest followed credible intelligence received on 10 May 2011.

In the statement released on Tuesday, Isah said the command succeeded in smashing a notorious syndicate of bandits terrorizing Kankara and its environs.

He noted that during investigations, the suspects confessed that the animals belonged to their masters living in the dreaded Rugu forest.

The police spokesman further said that the animals’ owners failed to show up and claim ownership of the animals.

Isah said that the animals have already been handed over to the State’s Standing Committee for further necessary action while investigation n the case was ongoing.

