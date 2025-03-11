Police arrest five gunmen for killing Rivers stadium guard, son

Officers of the Rivers Police Command have arrested five youths linked to the brutal killing of the Chief Security Officer of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Richard Timothy, and his 23 years old son, Silas, at their residence.

As gathered, the suspects, identified as 30 years old Mohammadu Bello from Padiki LGA, Kwara State, 26 years old Suleman Umar from Hadeja LGA, Jigawa State, 35 years old Bello Amadu from Keffi-Hausa LGA, Jigawa State, 30 years old Adamu Musa from Hadeja LGA, Jigawa State, and 22 years old Abubakar Mohammed from Azare LGA, Bauchi State, are suspected kidnappers accused of terrorizing Port Harcourt and its environs.

The arrests were announced on Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, who stated that the suspects were apprehended following intelligence-led operations by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

She said,“Following a series of kidnapping incidents within the Rukpokwu, Igwuruta, Omagwa, and Etche areas, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on actionable intelligence, conducted a coordinated operation on March 8, 2025, commencing at approximately 9:30 am.The operation lasted for eight hours and led to the arrest of five suspects.”

Iringe-Koko revealed that the suspects confessed to multiple kidnapping operations and the murders of the stadium CSO and his son.

Items recovered from the gang included two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, 66 rounds of ammunition, three locally-made pistols, 10 live cartridges, several mobile phones, and SIM cards, according to the police spokesperson.

Iringe-Koko mentioned that the suspects were being held in custody and were assisting with the investigation, while efforts continued to locate other members of the criminal network.

She stated, “The suspects are currently in custody and cooperating with investigators. Efforts are ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate.”

The command also assured residents of its commitment to ensuring security and promised to provide further updates as investigations progress.