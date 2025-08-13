Police arrest eight foreigners after duping Nigerian businessman

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU), in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in Uganda, has arrested seven individuals for allegedly defrauding a Nigerian businessman of $70,000 in a fake gold transaction.

Those arrested include Paluku Kisasi (Congolese), Safari Akonkwa (Congolese), Isaac Mpende (Congolese), Abdul Madjid Kahirima (Ugandan), Mabwongo Prince (Congolese), Kajjubi Tevin Kyome (Ugandan), and Tibasiima Barbra, also known as Katushabe Sharon (Ugandan).

The arrests were made after the businessman, Mark Gbillah, reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Unit.

A senior officer at the Unit, Bamwiine Muhorozi, disclosed during a press briefing on Wednesday that the suspects had allegedly promised to sell seven kilograms of gold to the victim.





According to Muhorozi, the suspects posed as gold sellers, clearing agents, company representatives, and a secretary in order to execute the scam.

He explained that the fraudsters operated under the names of two companies, Legacy Refinery Limited and Emerod Agency Limited, but had no actual gold to supply.

A search of the suspects’ rented premises in Muyenga, Kampala, led to the recovery of approximately 150 kilograms of fake gold bars and imitation gold nuggets, which, according to the officer, were used to deceive multiple potential victims.

Muhorozi noted that while the Unit has intercepted similar scams in the past, this case was significant because the suspects were caught in the act.

He urged the public and potential investors to verify business transactions with the relevant authorities and to report any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects will be charged and prosecuted upon completion of investigations.