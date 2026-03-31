Police arrest Edo businessman accuse of $550,000 fraud

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested an Edo-based businessman, Emwanta Smith, over an alleged $550,000 fraud involving a United States victim, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against transnational cybercrime.

The arrest followed a coordinated, intelligence-led operation by the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, which tracked the suspect to Benin City after months of investigation into a cross-border fraud and identity theft scheme.

The case originated from a complaint filed by an American female citizen who was reportedly defrauded of Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars ($550,000) between October 2025 and January 2026.

Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect allegedly executed the scheme by impersonating prominent government officials and other notable public figures to gain the victim’s trust.

The victim was subsequently persuaded to transfer large sums of money through cryptocurrency platforms, a method often used to obscure financial trails.

Further investigations showed that the proceeds of the crime were laundered through the acquisition of five vehicles and an unfinished property located in Benin City. The assets have since been recovered and secured by the police as exhibits.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, disclosed that an additional Ten Thousand United States Dollars ($10,000) in counterfeit currency was recovered from the suspect during the operation.

Reacting to the development, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, reiterated the commitment of the force to combating cyber-enabled financial crimes, identity theft, and transnational fraud.

He emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration with international partners to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice and victims adequately protected.

The police also urged members of the public to remain vigilant in their online interactions, particularly those involving financial transactions, and to promptly report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.