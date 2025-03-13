Police arrest Delta couple for arms trafficking

The Delta Police Command has arrested a couple, Joshua Godwell and Uche Joshua, and 30 yrs old Junior Ogedegbe in Okpe Local Government Area for alleged arms trafficking.

As gathered, the command acted on credible intelligence by storming the residence of the couple, recovering a locally fabricated Beretta pistol with a single live round meant for delivery to a client in Sapele.

Further investigation by the police led to the arrest of Ogedegbe from Useifurun community in Ughelli South LGA, suspected to be part of the syndicate.

The spokesman for the Delta police command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest through a statement on Thursday. He stated, “Following a well-coordinated sting operation, our officers arrested the couple in Okpe LGA and recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol in their possession. The wife, Uche Joshua, admitted to being the dispatcher of illegal arms for her husband.”

According to Edafe, Uche confessed to have delivered several arms as directed by her husband to various clients within Warri and Sapele.

Edafe stated that officers were stepping up their efforts to seize additional weapons and capture other members of the syndicate.

He said, “Our operatives are intensifying efforts to recover more arms and apprehend other members of the gang,”

In a separate operation, the command arrested suspected cultists and armed robbers across the state, recovering two pump-action guns, one Beretta pistol, one cut-to-size gun, and 24 live cartridges.

Edafe disclosed, “On February 3, 2025, at about 1:45 pm, operatives, acting on intelligence, arrested a wanted cultist and gun runner, Stephen Oma Odu, 25, of Obagho community, Warri North LGA, in Sapele town. His confession led to the arrest of Abel Festus, aka Tompolo, 42, of Oghareki community, Ethiope West LGA.”

He further revealed, “A search of Festus’ apartment led to the recovery of two pump-action guns and 24 live cartridges. Two other suspected cultists, Godspower Moses, also known as Power, and Oloriode Owebe, 24, were also apprehended during the raid.”

The police spokesperson noted that initial investigations confirmed the suspects as members of the Vikings Confraternity, with additional inquiries still in progress.

Additionally, the command raided Jesse and Mosogar towns, arresting 26 years old Festus Oboyo, from Igbopa community in Ethiope West LGA, for suspected kidnapping and internet fraud.

According to Edafe, a search of his residence uncovered a locally made gun with a single cartridge and an FBI impersonation document allegedly used for online fraud.

Two suspected accomplices, 29 years old Favor Omowo and 26 years old Gift Omowo, both from Jesse, were also arrested.

Edafe said, “The trail of other fleeing gang members is ongoing, and we will not rest until all criminal elements are brought to justice.”