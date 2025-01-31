Police arrest Chadian terrorist’s wife, partners in Kano

The Kano Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in its fight against terrorism with the arrest of the wife of a wanted Chadian terrorist, Ahmad Abba, and two of his associates.

The wanted suspect, a Chadian national, who is currently in Cameroon after fleeing Nigeria, is accused of masterminding the killing of 17 people in the Republic of Chad and was allegedly planning to establish a terrorist base in Kano.

The associates include another Chadian national named Jibrin Mohammed, 42, and a Nigerian. They are currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover further details about their activities and connections.

Confirming the arrests in a statement, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Salman Garba, highlighted the command’s efforts to neutralize potential threats.

He said “The wanted Chadian terrorist escaped from Nigeria and is currently in Cameroon. We have successfully apprehended three of the suspect’s associates, including his wife, another Chadian, and a Nigerian,”

The commissioner also recalled a security alert issued by the command on January 24, 2025, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or items.

Acting on intelligence reports, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered, and discreet investigations are in progress.

“Our teams are collaborating closely with other intelligence agencies and the communities to ensure that we are working hand-in-hand to identify any suspicious activities and individuals who may pose a security threat to our society,” Garba added.

To bolster security, the command has intensified patrols and surveillance in vulnerable areas. Additionally, public awareness programs are being conducted to educate residents on the importance of reporting suspicious activities.

“It is vital that we foster trust and cooperation between the Police and the communities we serve, as this partnership is essential in combating crime and preventing any emerging security threats,” the commissioner emphasized.

While appreciating the support of the Kano State Government and the public, Commissioner Garba reassured residents of the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and order.

He urged the public to remain proactive in providing valuable information to help tackle emerging security threats.