Police arrest Buhari’s former aide in Cross River

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Okoi Obono-Obla, a former presidential aide to Muhammadu Buhari.

Obono-Obla was arrested in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of the state, following what the police described as a petition alleging criminal offences.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Eitokpah, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Rashid Afegbua, on Thursday, the command said the former aide was apprehended around 12 noon along Abuja Park, Ugep, on 19 February 2026.

“The Command states unequivocally that Mr Obono-Obla was lawfully arrested by police operatives pursuant to a petition submitted to the Commissioner of Police,” the statement read. It added that the arrest was conducted in accordance with existing laws and the constitutional and statutory powers of the Nigeria Police Force to investigate allegations of criminal conduct.

Obono-Obla was subsequently taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Calabar, where investigations are ongoing.

The command dismissed circulating social media reports claiming that the former Senior Special Assistant to the late President on Prosecution was kidnapped or taken away by unknown persons.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Command categorically states that allegations of kidnapping or involvement of unidentified security outfits are false, unfounded and entirely without factual basis,” the police said.

The statement added that Obono-Obla’s legal counsel has been duly notified and is participating in the process, and that his relatives are aware of his location.

The command urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could cause panic or undermine public peace, assuring that further updates will be provided as