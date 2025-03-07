Police arrest 73 Abuja residents after raiding criminal hideouts

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has apprehended 73 residents following a series of coordinated raids targeting crime-prone areas across the Maitama, Kurudu, Galadima, and Karmo districts.

It was learnt that the residents were apprehended following their involvement in drug trafficking and other illicit trade that has continued to aid criminal activities within the country’s seat of power.

The arrested residents are currently undergoing screening and interrogation at various police divisions, and those found guilty of criminal activities will be prosecuted.

According to a security source on Friday, the operations were carried out yesterday by officers from the Anti-Narcotic Unit in collaboration with divisional commands.

“Several unfinished buildings and known criminal hideouts were searched, resulting in the arrest of 73 suspects. Officers also seized a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, along with other illegal substances,” the source revealed.

Reports indicate that drug trafficking remains a major security concern in Abuja, with several locations serving as long-standing hubs for illicit trade.

The law enforcement agency raided areas such as the Nyanya night market and Karu Abattoir have become hotspots for drug dealing, while other notorious locations include Pipeline Junction at Gbazango Extension, Kukwaba by 37th Road, Tipper Garage, and Gidan Dambe along Biyaji Road, where drug sales and consumption occur openly.

Investigations further suggest that a significant portion of the drug supply in the FCT originates from Kano and some South-Western states, while other sources include Dei-Dei town in Abuja and Tafa in Kaduna State were the major source for distribution of banned substances.

Dagba, an area notorious for illicit drug activities in and around Durumi, is widely regarded as a high-risk zone.

Another key drug distribution point is the “Torobola” hill near Apo Roundabout, which connects Asokoro and Guzape District.

Also, security operatives have uncovered that drugs are being transported using power bikes, commercial vehicles, and motorcycle delivery services.

Alarmingly, some corrupt security personnel are allegedly complicit, either turning a blind eye or benefiting from the illicit trade.

Security experts have called for intensified police and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operations to dismantle these drug networks. They have also urged stricter regulations on logistics services suspected of facilitating drug distribution across the FCT.