Police arrests 37 bandits terrorizing Sokoto

The Nigeria Police command in Sokoto State has arrested no fewer than 37 suspects over an alleged banditry and terrorism on citizens in some parts of the state.

Some of the named suspects mentioned by the law enforcement authority included Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, Bammi Kiruwa, Zayyanu Abdullahi, Hardo Yunusa and Samuel Chinedu, among others.

Disclosing this development during a press conference in Sokoto on Monday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Ahmed Zaki, said that the arrests were made between Jan. 20 and Jan. 29.when the law enforcement operative raided the bandits’ camps within Illela, Rabah, Isa and Goronyo axis of the State.

Zaki noted that some exhibits which were not identified were recovered from the apprehended suspects, adding that during series of interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime.

“Between Jan. 20 to Jan. 29, the Operation Sahara Storm of the Nigeria Police identified and raided the bandits’ camps in Illela, Rabah, Isa and Goronyo Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

“During the operations, the police arrested no fewer than 37 suspects at different locations and several exhibits were recovered.

“All the suspects were linked to the notorious gang leader, Turji, and they have all confessed to their complicity in the crime of banditry.” he said.

He further disclosed that investigation into their cases are still in progress and the suspects will be charge to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

