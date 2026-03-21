Police arrest 32yrs old kidnapper in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to tackle criminal activities, following the arrest of a suspected kidnapper and the recovery of a firearm in the state.

The Command disclosed that the operation followed credible intelligence indicating that a suspect was sighted with a weapon, prompting immediate action by security operatives.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, when operatives of the 38 Police Mobile Force (PMF), acting on credible intelligence, swiftly moved to the scene and apprehended the suspect in possession of the firearm, according to a statement issued on Saturday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Sale Hassan from Rugan Hassan in Adudu Community, Awe Local Government Area, was arrested during the operation.

A search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of an AK-49 rifle and four rounds of live 7.56mm ammunition.

The police said the suspect, along with the recovered items, has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and necessary action. Efforts are also ongoing to apprehend other members of the suspected criminal network.

The Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to continue providing timely and credible information to aid security operations.