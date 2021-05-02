Akwa-Ibom Police arrests job recruitment expert over applicant’s death

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested 20-year-old job recruitment expert, Uduak Akpan for the kidnap and murder of a 24-year-old job applicant, Iniobong Umoren.

As gathered, the deceased was reported missing after she went for a job interview at an undisclosed location along Airport Road axis of Uyo, the State capital on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

It was gathered the victim when an argument ensued between her and the fake recruitment agent, reportedly put a call to her friend who she heard screaming for help before the call was abruptly ended and her phone switched off.

As stated, the suspect, a native of Nung Ikot Obio, in the Uruan local government area lured the deceased to his house in the guise of offering her job, raped and killed her in his house.

The suspect, Akpan was said to have dug a shallow grave and buried the victim’s corpse in his father’s compound in order to cover his tracks.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Odiko Macdon, in a statement on Sunday, said the Command after receiving a report on the disappearance of the victim swung into action, arrested the suspect.

The statement also revealed that the suspect claimed to have reported his atrocity to his Local Government Chairman, Iniobong Ekpeyong before he fled to Calabar for fear of apprehension.

The spokesman who confirmed the subsequent arrest of the suspect to newsmen in Uyo warned unemployed youths to be wary of activities of job scammers.

According to him, the body of the deceased has been exhumed and deposited at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) for autopsy.

The statement in part, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Uduak Frank Akpan, 20 years old for kidnapping, raping and murdering one Miss Iniobong Umoren.

“On 30/04/2021, the Command received a report on the disappearance of the victim.

“Following available leads, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, led by CSP Inengiye Igose, consolidated on the initial great progress made by the DPO Uruan, SP Samuel Ezeugo and arrested the perpetrator who confessed to have lured his victim to his house in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her which led to her death. To cover his tracks, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

“The deceased has been exhumed and deposited at UUTH for autopsy.

“The suspect confessed to have told his local government chairman of his atrocity before escaping to Calabar and was never at any time handed over to the Police by anyone.

“Suspect is a confessed serial rapist who has owned up to the raping of other victims. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Amienghene Andrew, has called on youths and job seekers to be wary of the activities of scammers and other men of the underworld.

“While appreciating the efforts of the social media family and other fighters of injustice, he has condoled with the family and friends of the deceased.”

