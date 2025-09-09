Police arrest 200 cultists, armed robbers across Anambra

As part of its sustained efforts to rid the state of criminal activity, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 200 suspects for various violent crimes, including cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping, and related offences, during coordinated raids across the state in the past six months.

In addition to the arrests, the operations also led to the dismantling of over five criminal hideouts, and the recovery of more than 300 firearms, 20 explosives, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 30 stolen vehicles.

The Command has also secured 100 convictions in cases ranging from sexual assault and armed robbery to kidnapping and other violent crimes.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Awka during a press briefing to mark his six months in office.

He noted that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified its crackdown on criminal gangs through a special operation tagged “Operation Zero Kidnapping.”

“One of our most notable achievements was the re-arrest of the suspect involved in the kidnapping and murder of Honourable Justice Azuka,” Orutugu said. “This breakthrough underscores our determination to ensure that perpetrators of heinous crimes are brought to justice, no matter how long it takes.”

The Commissioner also revealed that the Command has adopted alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in handling communal conflicts, citing the resolution of a boundary dispute between Ikenga and Isiokwe villages in Umueri and Aguleri as a successful example.

He also highlighted the Command’s ongoing engagement with communities, vigilante groups, and traditional institutions to enhance intelligence gathering and build public trust in the police.

While commending his officers, sister agencies, and the people of Anambra for their continued cooperation, Orutugu vowed that the Command would sustain its momentum in the fight against criminality.

He further assured residents that Anambra remains safe for business, social events, and political activities, noting that the Command successfully secured both the recent by-election and the presidential visit to the state without major incidents.