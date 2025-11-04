Police arrest 11 Yobe teenagers for drugs peddling

No fewer than eleven teenagers have been taken into police custody for engaging in drug peddling and other related crimes.

The suspects, all under the age of 15, were reportedly found in possession of banned liquid substances and illegal drugs in the state.

It was learnt that the group was intercepted following a tip-off about their unlawful gathering and suspicious activities in a known hotspot.

The arrests were carried out in the Pawari Forestry area of Damaturu, Yobe State, by operatives from the ‘A’ Division Headquarters under the command’s intelligence-led crime prevention initiative.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Yobe Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said the operation was part of a renewed effort to clamp down on criminal hideouts and drug rings involving underage offenders across the state.

“During the raid, our men discovered a group of underage boys engaged in an illegal assembly and recovered liquid substances suspected to be banned drugs,” he stated.

Abdulkarim revealed that investigations showed the boys had also been involved in petty theft, including phone snatching and pickpocketing in crowded areas.

“They confessed to stealing mobile phones and other valuables during public events and in marketplaces,” Abdulkarim added.

The police spokesman noted that the command is currently tracing the parents and guardians of the arrested minors to ensure they receive proper guidance and rehabilitation.

“We are engaging community leaders and families to help redirect these children towards a better path,” he said.

Abdulkarim also appealed to parents to monitor their children closely to prevent them from falling prey to peer pressure and drug influence.

He described the case as “a worrying reflection of the growing youth involvement in crime and substance abuse.”

The command stated that once investigations are completed, the suspects will be handed over to the relevant authorities for further action and possible rehabilitation.