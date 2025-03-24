Police arrest 10 journalists, 1,090 anti-govt. protesters in Turkey

The Turkish authorities have arrested 1,100 people including 10 journalists after tens of thousands demonstrators took to the streets in the largest Anti-government protests in years.

It was learnt that one journalist was detained while covering a demonstration that took place outside Instabul and nine others were nabbed in a dawn raid.

The sweeping arrest follows a mass demonstration triggered by the jailing of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, on the day he was proclaimed opposition candidate to President Recep Erdogan, pending a trial on corruption charges.

The Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Monday stated that some of the detained were identified as having ties to groups listed as terrorist organizations and others had criminal records.

According to Yerlikaya, as many as 123 police officers were injured in the protests, adding that materials such as acid, firebombs, and knives were seized during the violent movement.

Yerlikaya added that “some circles have been abusing the right to assembly and demonstration, attempting to disrupt public order, inciting street events, and attacking our police. Such actions are aimed at disrupting the peace and security of our people.”.

Hundreds of thousands of people have come out for largely peaceful protests across Turkey in support of the mayor, with the opposition condemning the corruption charges leveled against him as politically motivated.

However, there has been some violence, with police deploying water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray and firing plastic pellets at protesters in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, while some protesters hurled stones, fireworks, and other objects at riot police.

Earlier, Erdoğan, during a cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara, declared the protests a “movement of violence” warning destruction of properties will not be tolerated.

The Turkish president said the country’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) would be held accountable for injuries to police officers and damage to property, adding that they should stop “provoking” the public.

“I have made this call several times before, and today I am repeating it: Stop disturbing our citizens’ peace with provocations. If you have the courage, account for the corruption, theft, bribes taken, and irregularities committed,” Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, the detained mayor in a message on social media, has urged citizens of the country to rally outside city hall and other locations for a sixth night on Monday.

He also called on youths to avoid clashes and asked police to treat demonstrators with kindness saying “I’m working hard, I will work even harder. Where I am does not matter”.

Imamoglu was taken to Silivri prison, west of Istanbul, as more than 1.7 million members of his opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, held a primary election, endorsing him as its presidential candidate.

Alongside Imamoglu, 47 other people were also jailed pending trial, including a key aide and two district mayors from Istanbul.