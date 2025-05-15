Police arraigns VeryDarkMan before Abuja court for cybercrime

Controversial social media activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been re-arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force before Justice Musa Liman at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Otse was accused of cyberbullying Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, including Nigerian producer and singer Samuel Oguachuba, popularly called Samklef, among others.

The social media activist, who appeared before Justice Musa Liman, faced a five-count charge related to alleged cyberbullying and online harassment, to which he pleaded not guilty.

His re-arraignment comes shortly after his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he was held over unrelated fraud allegations.

VDM was initially arraigned on May 22, 2024, before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon and was granted bail on June 10, 2024, under stringent conditions, including a ₦10 million bond and two sureties with Level 17 federal civil service credentials.

However, following the transfer of Justice Olajuwon, the case was reassigned to Justice Liman under charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/140/2024.

In the first count, VDM was alleged to have, on October 13, 2023, posted a video on Instagram containing threatening and bullying remarks toward Samklef.

The second count accused him of allegedly releasing obscene and offensive videos targeting Iyabo Ojo, accusing her of having an inappropriate relationship with her daughter on October 29, 2023.

During Thursday’s hearing, VDM’s legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, appealed for his client to remain on the bail earlier granted by Justice Mobolaji.

The prosecution, led by Victor Okoye, did not object to the request, and Justice Liman upheld it.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the trial to July 25, 2025.