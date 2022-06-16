Police arraigns two Lagos businessmen for stealing N9m wristwatch

No fewer than two businessmen, Yetunde Awaye and Mohammed Afisu have been arraigned by the Police before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Rolex chronometer wristwatch worth N9 million in Ikotun axis of Lagos State.

The defendants, who are said to be 37 and 41 years old respectively are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

They were said to have however, pleaded not guilty to the charges after it was read to them in the language that they could understand.

During the court proceedings on Thursday, the prosecutor, Kehinde Ajayi, was said to have told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on April 6, at 8.00 p.m., at No. 11, Town Dada Femi St., Ikotun, Lagos State.

Ajayi said that the first defendant, Awaye stole the wristwatch belonging to Taofeek Oriola, while the second defendant Afisu received the stolen property on Ikotun Road.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411, 287, 328 and of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

On her part, the Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, was said to have granted the defendants bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties each.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant and show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Kubeinje further adjourned the case until July 7 for mention.

As gathered, Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing in Nigeria.

