Police arraigns two Lagos businessmen for importing fake condoms

The Lagos Police Command has arraigned two businessmen before a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, for allegedly importing and selling fake condoms to Nigerians.

The two men brought before the court were 32-year-old Emeka Daniel, and 35-year-old Ugochukwu Eze, three-count charge bothering on conspiracy, forgery and perversion of justice in the state.

After their arraignment on Friday over the crime, the two young men, whose addresses were not provided with the suit, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against them by the law enforcement agency.

During court proceedings, the Prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, said the offence was committed on June 23 in the Lagos Magisterial district.

Ikhayere told the court that the defendants and others, at large, imported fake Kiss condom of small and large sizes into the country, selling the counterfeit product to members of the public who had trusted the product.

She added that the defendants did pervert justice by aiding and preventing the apprehension of the co-importer and seller of the said kiss condom.

The female police officer said the offence is contrary to the provisions of Sections 97(1), 362 and 412 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

According to her, Section 362 prescribes three years’ imprisonment for anyone found guilty of forgery in any part of the state.

“Also, Section 97(1) also prescribes two years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of perverting Justice”, she added.

The Magistrate, Lafeef A. Owolabi, after listening to both parties, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦500,000.

After ruling that the two defendants provide two reliable sureties in like sum, the magistrate adjourned the case until August 21 for mention.