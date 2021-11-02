Police arraigns two farmers for accusing neighbour of witchcraft

The Nigeria Police (NPF) Federal Capital Territory command, has arraigned two farmers identified as Aruwa Kwala, and Shenyi Salihu, for allegedly accusing their neighbour of being a witch and killing a three-year-old girl.

The suspects, both 50-year-old, were arraigned by the police on Tuesday before a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory. The police charged the defendants who reside in Dafa village, Kwali Area Council FCT, with defamation of character.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sunday Iyakwo, told the court that Salihu accused Mary Dauda, of killing his daughter through witchcraft.

Iyakwo said that during the course of investigation the two defendants made a confessional statement to have called her a witch.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 392 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The presiding Magistrate, Punarimam Balogun, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Balogun ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide a verifiable means of identification to the court. She, however, adjourned the case until Nov. 23 for hearing.

