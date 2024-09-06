Police arraigns teenage suspect, father over Georgia school attack

Following the shooting in a Georgia high school, the 14-year-old suspect, colt Gray, and his father, Colin, have been arraigned before court over the murder of four people during the gun attack.

Those killed were identified as Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53.



Nine others, including one teacher and eight pupils, sustained varying degrees of injuries while trying to escape from the attacker.



Colt Gray, a pupil at the school, was arrested shortly after the shooting on Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Winder, near Atlanta.



He appeared in person in court on Friday, charged with four counts of first degree murder.



His father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder and child cruelty, and is accused of “allowing” his son to possess an AR-15 rifle.



According to the judge the 14-year-old Gray would not face execution, after first stating the maximum penalty was death.



He initially told Colt Gray that the maximum penalty for his charges was death or life in prison, but later called the accused back to clarify that under-18s can not be executed.



The court appearances were the first for the Grays. Families of victims were also seated in during the court hearing, according to reporters.



Colin Gray, the father, appeared distressed at some points during his hearing. Wearing a striped shirt, he was seen rocking back and forth after the judge finished speaking.



The judge told Colin Gray who appeared distressed at some points during the hearing that he will face a total of 180 years in prison for his charges.



Both of the accused were told that they had the right to a “speedy and public trial by judge or jury”. Neither requested a bond and no pleas were entered.



They will both remain in custody and are next due in court on 4 December.