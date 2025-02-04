Police arraigns Ogun monarch for assaulting 73yr old Chief  

The Ogun Police Command have arraigned the Olorile of Orile-Ifo, Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, before the Ifo Magistrate Court on charges of conspiracy, assault, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The charges stem from a viral video allegedly showing the monarch assaulting a 73-year-old chief, Areola Abraham.

Ogunjobi, who was already serving a six-month suspension imposed by the Ogun State Government for conduct deemed unbecoming of a traditional ruler, now faces legal consequences for his alleged actions. The suspension was issued after an investigation found his behavior inconsistent with the dignity of his office.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that one Olukosi and several others, currently at large, are implicated in the case and are expected to be arrested. While their specific roles in the incident remain unclear, they are part of the ongoing investigation.

The case has drawn significant public attention, not only due to the involvement of a traditional ruler but also because of the broader implications for the conduct expected of individuals in such respected positions.

The court adjourned the case until March 2025, granting Ogunjobi bail in the interim.

The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, emphasizing that all individuals, regardless of their status, will be held accountable for their actions.