Police arraigns Ogun former council boss over corruption allegations against Abiodun

Barely a week after Ogun former council chairman, Wale Adedayo, was suspended by lawmakers, the state police command has arraigned the Ijebu East Local Government Area former boss before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta, for allegedly peddling fake news against the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Adedayo was arraigned before the court hours after his arrest in Ijebu-Ife axis of the state and moved him to the Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned on a two-count charge before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, following a petition written by the state government after his removal from office.

The petition titled “Petition against Wale Adedayo’s deliberate circulation of falsehood, false report to government, threat to life and interference with the exercise of executive function,” was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

The two-count charge read “That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the 27th August 2023 at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State: Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds which you knew was false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statement is a rumour and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59(1) of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds (ten percent (10%) of the State Internally Generated Revenue which the Constitution stipulate should go to the Local Government(s) since May, 2019 which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the Governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.”

The Defendant Counsel, Kayode Akinsola, after listening to the charges, applied for the bail of the accused person, saying the offences allegedly committed are bailable.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings, did not object to the bail application brought after the former council boss was dock by the law enforcement agency.

In his ruling, Magistrate A.K Araba admitted him to bail with the sum of N2 million and two ‘responsible and reliable sureties’ in like sum, who must be resident within the jurisdiction of court and must posses landed property with tax clearance.

The Magistrate, however, ordered Adedayo be remanded at Ibara Correctional facility, Abeokuta, pending perfection of the bail conditions and adjourned the matter till October 20, 2023 for trial.

Earlier, Adedayo had accused Governor Abiodun of diverting statutory Federal allocations of all the 20 Local Government in the state and petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking Abiodun’s probe on the allegations.

Adedayo was later suspended by the seven councillors from the LG following allegations against the governor, and also held and grilled for three days by the Department of State Security (DSS), Ogun Command, in Abeokuta.

It would be recalled that he was impeached on September 14 by five out eleven Councillors in the council.

