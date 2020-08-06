Police arraigns Naira Marley, manager over interstate travel ban

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned popular Nigerian hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola, professional known as Naira Marley, alongside his manager, Seyi Awouga, for contravening non essential interstates travel ban introduced to curb spread of coronavirus in the country.

Naira Marley offense, according to the police, was that he left Lagos State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja where he held a concert during lockdown imposed by the President Muhammadu Buhari to curb COVID-19 spread in Nigeria.

However, the musician was arraigned alongside his manager on one count charge of breach of cessation of movement and interstates travel order before Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi.

Confirming his arraignment, the state’s police Public Relations Officer, SP Bala Elkana, said that they were arraigned for violating the cessation of movement and interstates travel order in Lagos.

“It could be recalled that on 13/06/2020 at about 1400hrs, the suspect in total violation of the lockdown order, embarked on a non essential travel from Lagos to Abuja and back to Lagos the same date, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja for a musical concert in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“He is arraigned alongside his Manager Seyi Awouga ‘f’ on one count charge of breach of cessation of movement and interstates travel order made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Regulation 4(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease Emergency Prevention) Regulation No 2 of 2020 and committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State 2015

“The two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge and were awarded a fine of one hundred thousand naira each by the presiding Magistrate,” the statement read.