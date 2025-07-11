Police arraigns Ekiti resident for disrupting church service

A 46-year-old man, Ilori Israel, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly attacking worshippers and disrupting a Sunday church service in the Balota area of the state capital.

The accused was brought before the court by the Ekiti State Police Command on charges of assault and public disturbance.

During the proceedings, police prosecutor Akinwale Oriyomi stated that the incident occurred on June 20 at about 10:30 a.m., when Israel, along with three others who are currently at large, allegedly conspired to harm an 18-year-old congregant, Adunshe Oluwasoji.

Inspector Oriyomi informed the court that the accused and his accomplices stormed the church premises and disrupted the service by launching an attack on the congregation with a large stone, causing panic and injuries among the worshippers.

The prosecutor added that the defendant’s actions contravened Sections 421 and 140 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

In response to the charges, counsel to the defendant, Ayorinde Busuyi, appealed to the court to grant his client bail, assuring the court that the defendant would be available to stand trial.

Presiding over the matter, Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦100,000, with one surety in like sum.

The court also ruled that the surety must present verifiable means of identification and provide evidence of a fixed residential address.

The case has been adjourned to August 11 for further hearing, during which witnesses are expected to testify and the court will consider the substance of the charges brought against the defendant.