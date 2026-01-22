Police arraigns Abuja youth for assaulting officers

An 18-year-old scavenger, Amaar Ibrahim, has been arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly injuring a policeman while trying to evade arrest during an enforcement operations in the county’s seat of power.

Ibrahim, and others at large were said to have obstructed enforcement operations and inflicted injuries on the police officers deployed to ensure law and order in their community.

The defendant is accused of acting jointly with others to assault police officers who were carrying out official duties, an allegation he has denied before the court.

Ibrahim, who resides in the Area 1 Pantaker section of the FCT, is facing charges related to joint criminal conduct and assault, offences that carry penalties under relevant provisions of the Penal Code.

He was arraigned on Thursday before an Asokoro Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for prosecution in accordance with the law.

Dueing the hearing, the prosecutor, R. O. Muhammad disclosed that the incident stemmed from a complaint lodged on January 13 by Shade Adeyemi, a resident of Area 1, Abuja.

According to the prosecution, police officers who moved to arrest the defendant were allegedly attacked after he reportedly coordinated with other individuals, who remain at large, and used knives, sticks and similar objects during the confrontation.

The prosecutor told the court that the officers sustained injuries during the incident, prompting further investigation and the subsequent arraignment of the defendant on the stated charges.

In his ruling, Magistrate Abdulmajeet Oniyangi granted the defendant bail in the sum of one million naira with one surety in like sum, ordered verification of the surety’s address, and adjourned the matter until February 16 for hearing.