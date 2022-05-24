Police arraigns 36yrs old Lagos car dealer for defrauding customer N700,000

A 36-year-old Lagos Car dealer, Abiodun Azeez, has been arraigned before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly defrauding his customer of N700,000.

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of fraudulently obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

Azeez was said to have committed the offences on Nov. 24, 2021, when he have received N700,000 at No. 11, Ibidun Street, Surulere, from the complainant, Chukwufunanya Victor, on the pretext of assisting him to buy a Toyota Camry car.

However, the defendant was said to have allegedly defrauded the complainant, failing to buy the car, and did not refunded the money since 2021.

According to the prosecutor, Courage Ekhueorohan, the offences contravened sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Azeez, however, was said to have pleaded not guilty to the charge when the charges was read to him in the language that he could understand.

On his part, the Magistrate, M.I. Dan-Oni, was said to have granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Dan-Oni further adjourned the case until June 6, for substantive trial and hearing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

