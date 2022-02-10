Police arraigns 27yrs old woman over N17.9m fraud

A 27-year-old woman, Mutiat Ajoke, has been arraigned by the Nigerian Police before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for allegedly forging 117 Point of Sales receipts worth N17.9 million.

Ajoke, a PoS attendant whose address was not identified was said to have been apprehended and charged by the police on two counts bordering on theft and forgery.

As disclosed by the Prosecution Counsel, E.O.Adaraloye, on Thursday, he said that the defendant committed the offence between January 2020 and January 2022 at Payee Ventures, Ota, adding that the defendant being an employee of Payee Ventures, stole N17.9 million belonging to one Vera Odjugo.

Adaraloye said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(6) and 467 of the Criminal Code, Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.

However, the defendant, was said to have pleaded not guilty to the charges when it was read to her in the language that she could understand.

On her part, Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum of the amount.

Also, Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State Government.

She further adjourned the case until February 17 for further hearing and prosecution of the defendant.

