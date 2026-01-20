Police arraign two Abuja security guards for car theft

Two security guards were arraigned on charges of alleged theft involving a vehicle and household electronics, with prosecutors accusing them of conspiracy and document forgery in a case before a magistrates’ court.

The defendants, Amadi Basil, 30, and Arthria Aondona, 36, were charged with offences related to unlawful entry, falsification of documents, and stealing. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges upon arraignment.

Prosecutors told the court that the complaint stemmed from an alleged arrangement between the defendants, claiming that one exploited his position as a security guard while collaborating with another individual to unlawfully gain access to a private residence.

The matter was brought before the Life Camp Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Tuesday, following a report lodged at the Galadima Police Station on December 19, 2025, by a resident of Metropolis Estate, Karsana.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on December 18 while the homeowner was away. The defendants allegedly gained entry through a window and removed a plasma television from the house.

The court further heard that a Toyota Camry was also taken after the defendants allegedly removed the vehicle key from a drawer and drove the car to Makurdi, where forged documents were prepared to facilitate its sale.

Prosecutors said the suspects were intercepted during investigations and failed to satisfactorily account for possession of the vehicle. They added that other missing items have yet to be recovered. The charges were filed under Sections 79, 289, 326, and 354 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Musa Jobbo granted each defendant bail in the sum of ₦1 million, with two sureties each. The court directed that the sureties must reside within its jurisdiction and present valid identification.