Police arraign four Chrisland school teachers over Dubai sex scandal

The Lagos Police Command has arraigned four teachers of Chrisland Schools before the Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State over their conduct before and after five students were discovered to have engaged in a sexual act during a foreign trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE)

The Chrisland staff brought before the court for questioning were those that accompanied the students to the World School Games in Dubai, where the alleged sex tape was filmed and they were Oladotun Sotunde, Elesho Tajudeen, Rhoda Olanipekun, and Ajiboye Hammed.

On Tuesday when they were brought before the court, the charges preferred against the teachers were bordering on alleged Conspiracy and Conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The case was heard barely 24 hours after the Lagos State Government dragged a 40-year-old broadcaster, Uche Igwe, before the same court for allegedly sharing the sex video of the 10-year- old Chrisland Schools student on Twitter.

After the incident went viral, the Lagos State Government shuts down all branches of Chrisland Schools but reopened the schools a week later following a review of the administrative investigation into the incident.

Some of the agencies that supervised the closure last month were the Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice, and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency.

After reopening the school, the government explained that the reopening was to ensure that students were not denied access to learning at the beginning of a new term on April 25.

On its part, the police command in Lagos at the time said it had commenced investigations into the case with a view to establishing the identities of the players in the video, the true incident in the video, the geographical location of the incident, the alleged threat to life against a student of the school, and circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on a student without parental consent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

