Police arraign candidates over exam malpractice in 2025 UTME

The Lagos Police Command has arraigned four young men before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for engaging in examination malpractices during the just held 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state.

These four suspects were apprehended by the law enforcement agency for impersonating candidates who were absent during the examination conducted for varsity admission seekers by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The four suspects, identified as 27years old Damilola Rufai, 19years old Tella Oriyomi, 20years old Temidayo Williams, and 23 years old Ibraheem Akindele, were brought before the court on Thursday for engaging in the illegal act.

The security agency disclosed that the defendants, who committed the offences in the examination hall, conducted themselves in a manner liable to disrupt the fairness and integrity of the examination regulations alongside hampering the accuracy of the results.

The litigants who are facing charges of impersonation, examination malpractices and felony were said to have committed the offences during the examination at different centres in Lagos.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Adegoke Ademigbuji, relayed told the court that Damilola Rufai made way to an examination centre to impersonate for an absent candidate as against the regulations laid by the exam controlling body, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Ademigbuyi said that three other defendants: Tella Oriyomi, Temidayo Williams and Ibraheem Akindele, were caught allegedly engaging in malpractices inside different manners.

“The offences were committed April 16 at different exam centres in the state. I pray the court sentence the suspects accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others willing to indulge in the act”.

The Magistrate, Olabisi Kusanu, after listening to the defendants no guilty claim, granted the four young men bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kusanu remanded the defendants pending the actualization of the bail terms and thereafter adjouned the matter till June 16.