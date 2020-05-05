Police arraign 325 persons for violating curfew, lockdown orders in Lagos 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos Police Command has arraigned no fewer than three hundred and twenty-five persons for violating curfew, lockdown amongst other orders put in place by the government to mitigate community spread of coronavirus in the state.

It explained that the arraignment was in line with measures put in place to checkmate community spread of the deadly respiratory disease, and to serve as deterrents to intending violators of the easing of lockdown.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said operatives of the police command on enforcement of coronavirus orders arrested one hundred and twenty-one suspects for violating curfew, fifty-eight for not wearing a face mask and while seventy-nine vehicles were impounded during the curfew hours on Monday.

The Police spokesperson, in a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, said arrested suspects on Monday were arraigned alongside the one hundred and forty-eight suspects arrested during the weekend for violating lockdown on Tuesday (today).

“They were sentenced accordingly. Some of the suspects were given four hours of community service while others were awarded fines of N2,500 and N3000 respectively,” the statement said.

Elkana revealed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, led other senior officers on statewide patrol to monitor the curfew compliance on Monday, adding that he, alongside his counterpart from Ogun State also visited the Police Check Point at the boundary community in Ojodu Berger manned by operatives of Lagos and Ogun States respectively to ensure tightened security at the boundary community to aid restriction nonessential interstates movements.