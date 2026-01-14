Police arraign 30yr old man over tricycle theft in Lagos

The police have arraigned a 30-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Amechi, over an alleged offence of stealing a tricycle worth N4 million.

Amechi was put up for trial before Magistrate Bola Osinuga by the security agency on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing which he pleaded not guilty to.

However, the prosecutor, Aminu Isaac, claimed that the suspect contravened the state’s laws by stealing the item with Registration Number AGL771QR, belonging to the complainant, one Saheed Okunubi.

Isaac added that the defendant, on December 23, 2025, commited the offence at Ota-Ona area of Igbogbo area in Ikorodu and fled the scene. He added that a manhunt was laid on the suspect and was later arrested and held for prosecution.

The policeman, during the proceedings held at the Ikorodu Magistrate Court on Wednesday, told Osinuga that the allege act contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

The Magistrate, after granting Amechi a N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum, ordered his remand at a correctional centre pending his re-arraignment on February 12.